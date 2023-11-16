Register
Food hygiene ratings given to 11 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 16th Nov 2023, 09:50 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: The Restaurant Bar and Grill at 6 Brunswick Street, Liverpool; rated on November 9

    • Rated 5: Subway at Stonedale Retail Park East Lancashire Road, Liverpool; rated on October 23

    • Rated 5: The Old Library cafe at The Old Library Green Lane, Liverpool; rated on September 7

    • Rated 2: Mcdonalds Restaurant at 314 Kensington, Liverpool; rated on October 11

    • Rated 0: Tavern Company at 619 - 625 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on September 26

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Shiraz Bar at 5 Williamson Square, Liverpool; rated on November 7

    • Rated 5: Prince Alfred at 77 High Street, Liverpool; rated on November 1

    • Rated 5: The Rose Vaults at 53 High Street, Liverpool; rated on November 1

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Baltic Street Food at 9 Mann Street, Liverpool; rated on October 31

    • Rated 3: Yummy at 2 Larkhill Place, Liverpool; rated on November 3

    • Rated 1: The Famous Blue Star at 1 Stopgate Lane, Liverpool; rated on October 11