Food hygiene ratings given to 12 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Advertisement
Advertisement
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: KFC at Central Shopping Centre Ranelagh Street, Liverpool; rated on February 17
• Rated 5: Cup of Joy Cafe at 15 Heathcote Road, Liverpool; rated on February 16
• Rated 5: Kos greek souvlakerie at 149 Rice Lane, Liverpool; rated on February 16
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: 1931 at 40 Hope Street, Liverpool; rated on February 13
• Rated 2: H M Prison Altcourse at Hm Prison Altcourse Higher Lane, Liverpool; rated on January 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Escape Live Liverpool at 3 College Lane, Liverpool; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Liverpool FC Supporters Club at 212 Lower Breck Road, Liverpool; rated on February 13
Takeaways
Plus five ratings for takeaways:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Famous 8 at 11 Byrom Street, Liverpool; rated on February 17
• Rated 5: Tannys at 101 Oakfield Road, Liverpool; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Greenbank Fish Bar at 234 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: Sam's Food at 810 Queens Drive, Liverpool; rated on February 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 1: Papa Pizza at 183 Scargreen Avenue, Liverpool; rated on January 24