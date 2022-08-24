Food hygiene ratings given to 13 Liverpool establishments

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Almost Famous at 11 - 13 Parr Street, Liverpool; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Maray at 91 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Team Sport Liverpool at North Harrington Building 182 Sefton Street, Liverpool; rated on August 18

• Rated 5: Deysbrook Community Cafe at Deysbrook Village Centre 2 Deysbrook Way, Liverpool; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: The Coffee Vault at 78 St Marys Road, Liverpool; rated on August 16

• Rated 4: Keiths Wine Bar at 103 - 107 Lark Lane, Liverpool; rated on July 26

• Rated 4: Metro Sandwich Bar at 251 Speke Road, Liverpool; rated on July 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Moloko Bar at 2 St Peters Square, Liverpool; rated on August 19

• Rated 5: Heath Hall Catering Liverpool at Heath Hall Sports And Social Club Heath Road, Liverpool; rated on August 12

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Eastern Kebab at 149 Lodge Lane, Liverpool; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: The Whistle Stop at 222 Picton Road, Liverpool; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: Waterfields at 109 Walton Vale, Liverpool; rated on August 10