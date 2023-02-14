Register
Food hygiene ratings given to 14 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Popeyes at 59 - 61 Lord Street, Liverpool; rated on February 10

    • Rated 5: 92 Degrees Coffee at Cafe 49 Jamaica Street, Liverpool; rated on February 8

    • Rated 5: LOS AMIGOS STEAKHOUSE at 552 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on February 8

    • Rated 5: Mini Pippins Ltd at 49 Jamaica Street, Liverpool; rated on February 8

    • Rated 5: Pizza Scran at 23 Dovecot Place, Liverpool; rated on February 8

    • Rated 5: Mo's kitchen at 37 Moss Way, Liverpool; rated on February 7

    • Rated 5: Alexander Coffee Shop at Broadgreen Hospital Thomas Drive, Liverpool; rated on February 1

    • Rated 5: Duval at Unit A Stoker Way, Liverpool; rated on January 30

    • Rated 1: Aden Restaurant at 453 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on January 16

    • Rated 1: Maggie Fu at 37 - 39 Hanover Street, Liverpool; rated on January 12

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 1: The Boundary Pub at 2a Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on October 24

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Ava's Plaice at 386 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on February 8

    • Rated 5: Papa John's at Unit A Prescot Street, Liverpool; rated on February 8

    • Rated 5: Vaughns Caterers at 119 Latimer Street, Liverpool; rated on January 16