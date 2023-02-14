Food hygiene ratings given to 14 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Popeyes at 59 - 61 Lord Street, Liverpool; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: 92 Degrees Coffee at Cafe 49 Jamaica Street, Liverpool; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: LOS AMIGOS STEAKHOUSE at 552 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: Mini Pippins Ltd at 49 Jamaica Street, Liverpool; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: Pizza Scran at 23 Dovecot Place, Liverpool; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: Mo's kitchen at 37 Moss Way, Liverpool; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Alexander Coffee Shop at Broadgreen Hospital Thomas Drive, Liverpool; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Duval at Unit A Stoker Way, Liverpool; rated on January 30

• Rated 1: Aden Restaurant at 453 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on January 16

• Rated 1: Maggie Fu at 37 - 39 Hanover Street, Liverpool; rated on January 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 1: The Boundary Pub at 2a Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on October 24

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Ava's Plaice at 386 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: Papa John's at Unit A Prescot Street, Liverpool; rated on February 8