Food hygiene ratings given to 15 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Miller and Carter Steak Restaurant at Miller And Carter Steak House Atlantic Pavilion Miller And Carter Steak House Salthouse Quay, Liverpool; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 123 Allerton Road, Liverpool; rated on February 27

• Rated 5: NEIGHBOURHOOD LIVERPOOL at 62 Castle Street, Liverpool; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Asda Supermarket Utting Avenue, Liverpool; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: SEVEN BROTHERS BEERHOUSE at 1 Wolstenholme Square, Liverpool; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: The canteen at 88 Wood Street, Liverpool; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: Villa Romana at 6 Wood Street, Liverpool; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: DORY's at 10 Hardman Street, Liverpool; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: MB's Desserts at 167 Lisburn Lane, Liverpool; rated on February 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Melbourne at 207 Green Lane, Liverpool; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: On the Green at 14 Paradise Street, Liverpool; rated on February 21

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: KFC at K F C Stonedale Retail Park East Lancashire Road, Liverpool; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Ada Su's Fish and Chips at 83 Walton Road, Liverpool; rated on February 23

• Rated 4: Moiim Korean Deli at 40 - 42 Berry Street, Liverpool; rated on September 16