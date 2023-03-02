Register
Food hygiene ratings given to 15 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Miller and Carter Steak Restaurant at Miller And Carter Steak House Atlantic Pavilion Miller And Carter Steak House Salthouse Quay, Liverpool; rated on February 28

    • Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 123 Allerton Road, Liverpool; rated on February 27

    • Rated 5: NEIGHBOURHOOD LIVERPOOL at 62 Castle Street, Liverpool; rated on February 24

    • Rated 5: Starbucks at Asda Supermarket Utting Avenue, Liverpool; rated on February 24

    • Rated 5: SEVEN BROTHERS BEERHOUSE at 1 Wolstenholme Square, Liverpool; rated on February 23

    • Rated 5: The canteen at 88 Wood Street, Liverpool; rated on February 23

    • Rated 5: Villa Romana at 6 Wood Street, Liverpool; rated on February 23

    • Rated 5: DORY's at 10 Hardman Street, Liverpool; rated on February 22

    • Rated 5: MB's Desserts at 167 Lisburn Lane, Liverpool; rated on February 22

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Melbourne at 207 Green Lane, Liverpool; rated on February 24

    • Rated 5: On the Green at 14 Paradise Street, Liverpool; rated on February 21

    Takeaways

    Plus four ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: KFC at K F C Stonedale Retail Park East Lancashire Road, Liverpool; rated on February 24

    • Rated 5: Ada Su's Fish and Chips at 83 Walton Road, Liverpool; rated on February 23

    • Rated 4: Moiim Korean Deli at 40 - 42 Berry Street, Liverpool; rated on September 16

    • Rated 1: HOUSE OF SPICE / DESI DONNER at 585 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on February 1