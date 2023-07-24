Register
Food hygiene ratings given to 15 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Carlisi Bar & Kitchen at 57 Allerton Road, Liverpool; rated on July 18

    • Rated 5: Frankie and Lola's at 8 Hunts Cross Shopping Park, Liverpool; rated on July 18

    • Rated 5: Glass Onion at 13 Allerton Road, Liverpool; rated on July 18

    • Rated 5: Bouchon at 55 Castle Street, Liverpool; rated on July 17

    • Rated 5: San San Bubble Tea at San San Bubble Tea 169 London Road, Liverpool; rated on July 17

    • Rated 5: Hey Farina at 22 - 22a Richmond Street, Liverpool; rated on July 11

    • Rated 5: Neapolitan at 57 - 61 Lime Street, Liverpool; rated on July 11

    • Rated 5: Thai Street food at Unit 5 Renshaw Street Food Market 95 Renshaw Street, Liverpool; rated on July 11

    • Rated 5: Wilson Vale Catering at 51 Old Hall Street, Liverpool; rated on July 10

    • Rated 5: The Fall Well at The Fall Well 1 - 2 Brythen Street, Liverpool; rated on June 27

    • Rated 5: Bistro Franc Liverpool at Church House 1 Hanover Street, Liverpool; rated on May 24

    • Rated 4: The Snack Shack Liverpool Ltd at 46g Lodge Lane, Liverpool; rated on June 23

    • Rated 2: Cosmo at Unit 20 8 Manestys Lane, Liverpool; rated on June 22

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Oriel Bar at L Oriel Bar And Restaurant Oriel Chambers 14 - 16 Water Street, Liverpool; rated on July 10

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Oriental Supper Bar at 39 Moss Way, Liverpool; rated on July 12