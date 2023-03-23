Food hygiene ratings given to 17 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Archies Fast Food And Shakes at 38 Ranelagh Street, Liverpool; rated on March 21

• Rated 5: Etci Mehmet Liverpool at 72 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: Merseycare NHS Hope Centre at Kevin White Unit Smithdown Health Park Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: Plesseys at Marconi Communications Marconi Communications Edge Lane, Liverpool; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: Jump Inc at Unit D To F Triumph Centre Hunts Cross Shopping Park, Liverpool; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: Shake Waffle and Roll at 383b Eaton Road, Liverpool; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: Happy Lemon at 1a Myrtle Parade, Liverpool; rated on February 21

• Rated 3: Balti Massala Indian Takeaway at 130 Warbreck Moor, Liverpool; rated on February 22

• Rated 2: jidong at 89 Renshaw Street, Liverpool; rated on February 16

• Rated 1: Yanji Grill at 12 Hardman Street, Liverpool; rated on February 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 2: In Bloom Coffee Co /GPO Bar at Unit 38 To 40 Gpo Food Hall The Met Quarter 43 Whitechapel, Liverpool; rated on February 16

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Good Catch at 10 Jennifer Avenue, Liverpool; rated on March 21

• Rated 5: Little Kitchen at 59 St Marys Road, Liverpool; rated on March 14

• Rated 4: H Jungs at 527 West Derby Road, Liverpool; rated on March 10

• Rated 3: Al Amin Tandoori at 170 Warbreck Moor, Liverpool; rated on February 22

• Rated 3: Chau’s at 294 St Marys Road, Liverpool; rated on October 25

