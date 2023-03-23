Food hygiene ratings given to 17 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Archies Fast Food And Shakes at 38 Ranelagh Street, Liverpool; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: Etci Mehmet Liverpool at 72 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on March 17
• Rated 5: Merseycare NHS Hope Centre at Kevin White Unit Smithdown Health Park Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on March 17
• Rated 5: Plesseys at Marconi Communications Marconi Communications Edge Lane, Liverpool; rated on March 17
• Rated 5: Jump Inc at Unit D To F Triumph Centre Hunts Cross Shopping Park, Liverpool; rated on March 14
• Rated 5: Shake Waffle and Roll at 383b Eaton Road, Liverpool; rated on March 13
• Rated 5: Happy Lemon at 1a Myrtle Parade, Liverpool; rated on February 21
• Rated 3: Balti Massala Indian Takeaway at 130 Warbreck Moor, Liverpool; rated on February 22
• Rated 2: jidong at 89 Renshaw Street, Liverpool; rated on February 16
• Rated 1: Yanji Grill at 12 Hardman Street, Liverpool; rated on February 22
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 2: In Bloom Coffee Co /GPO Bar at Unit 38 To 40 Gpo Food Hall The Met Quarter 43 Whitechapel, Liverpool; rated on February 16
Takeaways
Plus six ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Good Catch at 10 Jennifer Avenue, Liverpool; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: Little Kitchen at 59 St Marys Road, Liverpool; rated on March 14
• Rated 4: H Jungs at 527 West Derby Road, Liverpool; rated on March 10
• Rated 3: Al Amin Tandoori at 170 Warbreck Moor, Liverpool; rated on February 22
• Rated 3: Chau’s at 294 St Marys Road, Liverpool; rated on October 25
• Rated 1: TUEBROOK FRYER at 67 Lisburn Lane, Liverpool; rated on February 22