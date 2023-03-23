Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
2 minutes ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
16 minutes ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
1 hour ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
2 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
16 hours ago Eurovision 2023: running order for semi-finals in Liverpool announced

Food hygiene ratings given to 17 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Archies Fast Food And Shakes at 38 Ranelagh Street, Liverpool; rated on March 21

    • Rated 5: Etci Mehmet Liverpool at 72 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on March 17

    • Rated 5: Merseycare NHS Hope Centre at Kevin White Unit Smithdown Health Park Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on March 17

    • Rated 5: Plesseys at Marconi Communications Marconi Communications Edge Lane, Liverpool; rated on March 17

    • Rated 5: Jump Inc at Unit D To F Triumph Centre Hunts Cross Shopping Park, Liverpool; rated on March 14

    • Rated 5: Shake Waffle and Roll at 383b Eaton Road, Liverpool; rated on March 13

    • Rated 5: Happy Lemon at 1a Myrtle Parade, Liverpool; rated on February 21

    • Rated 3: Balti Massala Indian Takeaway at 130 Warbreck Moor, Liverpool; rated on February 22

    • Rated 2: jidong at 89 Renshaw Street, Liverpool; rated on February 16

    • Rated 1: Yanji Grill at 12 Hardman Street, Liverpool; rated on February 22

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 2: In Bloom Coffee Co /GPO Bar at Unit 38 To 40 Gpo Food Hall The Met Quarter 43 Whitechapel, Liverpool; rated on February 16

    Takeaways

    Plus six ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: The Good Catch at 10 Jennifer Avenue, Liverpool; rated on March 21

    • Rated 5: Little Kitchen at 59 St Marys Road, Liverpool; rated on March 14

    • Rated 4: H Jungs at 527 West Derby Road, Liverpool; rated on March 10

    • Rated 3: Al Amin Tandoori at 170 Warbreck Moor, Liverpool; rated on February 22

    • Rated 3: Chau’s at 294 St Marys Road, Liverpool; rated on October 25

    • Rated 1: TUEBROOK FRYER at 67 Lisburn Lane, Liverpool; rated on February 22