Food hygiene ratings given to 22 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Pen Factory at 13 - 15 Hope Street, Liverpool; rated on September 29

• Rated 5: Pieminister at 31 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on September 26

• Rated 5: Pizza Italia at 210 Childwall Road, Liverpool; rated on September 25

• Rated 5: Citycafe Ltd at 29 Walton Vale, Liverpool; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: J Mc's Cafe at 1a Windsor Road, Liverpool; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Bekas Cafe at 136 London Road, Liverpool; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Greggs Liverpool Shopping Park at 6a Montrose Way, Liverpool; rated on September 18

• Rated 4: Sweet Time Bakery at 2 Myrtle Parade, Liverpool; rated on September 5

• Rated 1: Elif Turkish BBQ Restaurant at 33 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on September 5

Takeaways

And 13 ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Lung Fung Fish & Chips at 82 Melrose Road, Liverpool; rated on October 2

• Rated 5: Happy Garden at 103 Knoclaid Road, Liverpool; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Happy Yu at 203 Kensington, Liverpool; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Ohannes Burger at 19 Cases Street, Liverpool; rated on September 26

• Rated 5: Zezu at 46e Lodge Lane, Liverpool; rated on September 21

• Rated 5: Chop Chop at 40 - 44 Fenwick Street, Liverpool; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 196 London Road, Liverpool; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Forno one at 357 Edge Lane, Liverpool; rated on July 25

• Rated 4: Shawrma at 54 London Road, Liverpool; rated on August 8

• Rated 3: GR8 Pizza & Golden Wok at 587 West Derby Road, Liverpool; rated on September 5

• Rated 1: Big Bite at 88 Upper Parliament Street, Liverpool; rated on June 21

• Rated 0: Loxbys at 52 Duke Street, Liverpool; rated on September 5