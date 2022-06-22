Food hygiene ratings given to eight Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: THE SCHOLAR BAR at Unit 4 City Gate West 9 Oldham Street, Liverpool; rated on May 27

• Rated 5: Times at 33 Dovedale Road, Liverpool; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Torino at Accelerator 1 Daulby Street, Liverpool; rated on April 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Haul Bottle Shop and Taproom at 102 Rose Lane, Liverpool; rated on June 17

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fat Burgers at 79 Church Street, Liverpool; rated on March 18

• Rated 4: Pizza Central at 118 Warbreck Moor, Liverpool; rated on June 16

• Rated 1: Empire Pizza at 459 West Derby Road, Liverpool; rated on May 24