Food hygiene ratings given to eight Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Cat Cafe at 10 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: The Peacock at 16 Mill Lane, Liverpool; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Churrasco Grill Restaurant at Unit 1 7 West Derby Village, Liverpool; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: Black Sheep Coffee at 6 Paradise Place, Liverpool; rated on May 9

• Rated 3: Cafe Naz at 8 High Street, Liverpool; rated on April 17

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Jumbo Takeaway at Jumbo City Restaurant Jumbo City Restaurant Princess Drive, Liverpool; rated on May 15

• Rated 5: Pitfire at 351 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on May 12