Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

Food hygiene ratings given to eight Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th May 2023, 14:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: The Cat Cafe at 10 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on May 12

    • Rated 5: The Peacock at 16 Mill Lane, Liverpool; rated on May 12

    • Rated 5: Churrasco Grill Restaurant at Unit 1 7 West Derby Village, Liverpool; rated on May 11

    • Rated 5: Black Sheep Coffee at 6 Paradise Place, Liverpool; rated on May 9

    • Rated 3: Cafe Naz at 8 High Street, Liverpool; rated on April 17

    Takeaways

    And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Jumbo Takeaway at Jumbo City Restaurant Jumbo City Restaurant Princess Drive, Liverpool; rated on May 15

    • Rated 5: Pitfire at 351 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on May 12

    • Rated 1: Happy Family at 185 Grange Lane, Liverpool; rated on April 17