Food hygiene ratings given to eight Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: AY COFFEE at L5 2; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: H21 Brookside at Cafe 21 Brookside House 46 Brookside Avenue, Liverpool; rated on May 30
Takeaways
And six ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: ANOTOLIA KEBAB at 274 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: INDO BITES at 166 County Road, Liverpool; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Rio Bite at 9 Warbreck Avenue, Liverpool; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Kilos trap kitchen at 33 Holt Road, Liverpool; rated on May 11
• Rated 5: Sugar N Slice at 88 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on April 27
• Rated 1: Golden House at 96 Breckfield Road North, Liverpool; rated on May 12