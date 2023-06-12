Food hygiene ratings given to eight Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: AY COFFEE at L5 2; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: H21 Brookside at Cafe 21 Brookside House 46 Brookside Avenue, Liverpool; rated on May 30

Takeaways

And six ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: ANOTOLIA KEBAB at 274 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: INDO BITES at 166 County Road, Liverpool; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Rio Bite at 9 Warbreck Avenue, Liverpool; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Kilos trap kitchen at 33 Holt Road, Liverpool; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: Sugar N Slice at 88 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on April 27