Food hygiene ratings given to eight Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: AY COFFEE at L5 2; rated on June 6

    • Rated 5: H21 Brookside at Cafe 21 Brookside House 46 Brookside Avenue, Liverpool; rated on May 30

    Takeaways

    And six ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: ANOTOLIA KEBAB at 274 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on June 8

    • Rated 5: INDO BITES at 166 County Road, Liverpool; rated on June 6

    • Rated 5: Rio Bite at 9 Warbreck Avenue, Liverpool; rated on June 6

    • Rated 5: Kilos trap kitchen at 33 Holt Road, Liverpool; rated on May 11

    • Rated 5: Sugar N Slice at 88 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on April 27

    • Rated 1: Golden House at 96 Breckfield Road North, Liverpool; rated on May 12

