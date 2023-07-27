Food hygiene ratings given to eight Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Chopstix at 52 Lord Street, Liverpool; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Novotel Liverpool Paddington Village at 3 Paddington Village, Liverpool; rated on April 20

• Rated 4: Cargo Restaurant at Alexandra Tower 19 Princes Parade, Liverpool; rated on June 28

• Rated 4: City Wine Bar at Ground Floor City Buildings 21 Old Hall Street, Liverpool; rated on June 28

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 4: Lucy in the Sky at Unit 2 Imperial Court Exchange Street East, Liverpool; rated on June 28

• Rated 0: Tai Pan Restaurant at W H Lung Building Blackstone Street, Liverpool; rated on May 19

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Grill at 148 Town Row, Liverpool; rated on July 18