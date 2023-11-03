Register
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man charged following drive-by style shooting in West Derby
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished

Food hygiene ratings given to eight Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 08:52 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Hillfoot Hotel at Hillfoot Hotel Hillfoot Road, Liverpool; rated on October 25

    • Rated 5: The North Western (Wetherspoons) at 7 Lime Street, Liverpool; rated on October 12

    • Rated 1: Bistro Pierre at 14 Button Street, Liverpool; rated on October 5

    • Rated 1: Launderette at 54 - 56 Stafford Street, Liverpool; rated on July 11

    • Rated 0: The Brunch and Cocktail Club at Former 37 To 41 Duke Street, Liverpool; rated on October 5

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Erotica at 34 Stanley Street, Liverpool; rated on October 6

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 2 Stonedale Retail Park East Lancashire Road, Liverpool; rated on October 23

    • Rated 3: Munchies at 137 Granby Street, Liverpool; rated on September 11