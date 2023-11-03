Food hygiene ratings given to eight Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Hillfoot Hotel at Hillfoot Hotel Hillfoot Road, Liverpool; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: The North Western (Wetherspoons) at 7 Lime Street, Liverpool; rated on October 12
• Rated 1: Bistro Pierre at 14 Button Street, Liverpool; rated on October 5
• Rated 1: Launderette at 54 - 56 Stafford Street, Liverpool; rated on July 11
• Rated 0: The Brunch and Cocktail Club at Former 37 To 41 Duke Street, Liverpool; rated on October 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Erotica at 34 Stanley Street, Liverpool; rated on October 6
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 2 Stonedale Retail Park East Lancashire Road, Liverpool; rated on October 23
• Rated 3: Munchies at 137 Granby Street, Liverpool; rated on September 11