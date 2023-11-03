Food hygiene ratings given to eight Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Hillfoot Hotel at Hillfoot Hotel Hillfoot Road, Liverpool; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: The North Western (Wetherspoons) at 7 Lime Street, Liverpool; rated on October 12

• Rated 1: Bistro Pierre at 14 Button Street, Liverpool; rated on October 5

• Rated 1: Launderette at 54 - 56 Stafford Street, Liverpool; rated on July 11

• Rated 0: The Brunch and Cocktail Club at Former 37 To 41 Duke Street, Liverpool; rated on October 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Erotica at 34 Stanley Street, Liverpool; rated on October 6

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 2 Stonedale Retail Park East Lancashire Road, Liverpool; rated on October 23