Food hygiene ratings given to eight Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Dash Restaurant and Bar at Victoria Buildings 15 Victoria Street, Liverpool; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: Bravo desserts LTD at 83a High Street, Liverpool; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: Cafe 89 at The Range Liverpool Innovation Park Innovation Boulevard, Liverpool; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: Salt House Tapas at Suite 1a Church House 1 Hanover Street, Liverpool; rated on January 31
• Rated 5: Yanji Grill at 12 Hardman Street, Liverpool; rated on January 31
• Rated 5: Cup of Joy Cafe at 15 Heathcote Road, Liverpool; rated on January 30
• Rated 3: Chicken Bazooka at 9 - 11 Ranelagh Place, Liverpool; rated on January 31
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 1: Grill Takeaway Land at 35 Lark Lane, Liverpool; rated on January 9