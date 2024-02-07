Food hygiene ratings given to eight Liverpool establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Dash Restaurant and Bar at Victoria Buildings 15 Victoria Street, Liverpool; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: Bravo desserts LTD at 83a High Street, Liverpool; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Cafe 89 at The Range Liverpool Innovation Park Innovation Boulevard, Liverpool; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Salt House Tapas at Suite 1a Church House 1 Hanover Street, Liverpool; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Yanji Grill at 12 Hardman Street, Liverpool; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Cup of Joy Cafe at 15 Heathcote Road, Liverpool; rated on January 30

• Rated 3: Chicken Bazooka at 9 - 11 Ranelagh Place, Liverpool; rated on January 31

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: