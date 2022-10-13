Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Food hygiene ratings given to five Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
41 minutes ago

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 4: Cafe Oro at 349 - 351 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on September 14

    • Rated 1: Istanbul at 165 Allerton Road, Liverpool; rated on September 14

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    Advertisement

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: Willow Bank at 329 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on September 14

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 1: Sal's Kitchen at 37 Moss Way, Liverpool; rated on September 14

    • Rated 0: Sham Gate at 39 Granby Street, Liverpool; rated on September 14