Food hygiene ratings given to five Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Cafe Oro at 349 - 351 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on September 14
• Rated 1: Istanbul at 165 Allerton Road, Liverpool; rated on September 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Willow Bank at 329 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on September 14
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 1: Sal's Kitchen at 37 Moss Way, Liverpool; rated on September 14
• Rated 0: Sham Gate at 39 Granby Street, Liverpool; rated on September 14