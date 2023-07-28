Food hygiene ratings given to five Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 4: Chantilly at 11 Cavern Walks Mathew Street, Liverpool; rated on June 29
• Rated 2: Maray Dockside at 4 Britannia Pavilion Gower Street, Liverpool; rated on June 29
• Rated 1: Mr Chilli at 146 - 148 London Road, Liverpool; rated on June 29
• Rated 1: Silk Road at Beetham Plaza 25 The Strand, Liverpool; rated on June 29
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 0: Kokoro at 77 Church Street, Liverpool; rated on June 29