Food hygiene ratings given to five Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 28th Jul 2023, 09:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Chantilly at 11 Cavern Walks Mathew Street, Liverpool; rated on June 29

    • Rated 2: Maray Dockside at 4 Britannia Pavilion Gower Street, Liverpool; rated on June 29

    • Rated 1: Mr Chilli at 146 - 148 London Road, Liverpool; rated on June 29

    • Rated 1: Silk Road at Beetham Plaza 25 The Strand, Liverpool; rated on June 29

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 0: Kokoro at 77 Church Street, Liverpool; rated on June 29