Food hygiene ratings given to four Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 0: Aquapod at 82 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on August 8
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 2: Mr Pizza at 168 Windsor Street, Liverpool; rated on August 8
• Rated 1: abo hassan grill at 56 London Road, Liverpool; rated on August 8
• Rated 1: Crumbs at 103 Dale Street, Liverpool; rated on August 8