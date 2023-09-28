Food hygiene ratings given to four Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Souvla at 99 Allerton Road, Liverpool; rated on August 30
• Rated 3: Monty's Cafe at 11 Long Lane, Liverpool; rated on August 30
• Rated 2: Bavette Steak House at 49 Allerton Road, Liverpool; rated on August 30
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Good Shepherd Noodle Bar & Asian takeaway at 19 Broad Green Road, Liverpool; rated on August 30