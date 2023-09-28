Register
BREAKING
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow

Food hygiene ratings given to four Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 4: Souvla at 99 Allerton Road, Liverpool; rated on August 30

    • Rated 3: Monty's Cafe at 11 Long Lane, Liverpool; rated on August 30

    • Rated 2: Bavette Steak House at 49 Allerton Road, Liverpool; rated on August 30

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Good Shepherd Noodle Bar & Asian takeaway at 19 Broad Green Road, Liverpool; rated on August 30