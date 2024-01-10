Food hygiene ratings given to four Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Rathbone Hospital at Rathbone Hospital Mill Lane, Liverpool; rated on November 14
• Rated 2: McDonalds at 82 Lord Street, Liverpool; rated on December 7
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 2: Casa Pizza at 470 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on December 12
• Rated 2: Food Land at 164 Breck Road, Liverpool; rated on December 12