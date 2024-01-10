Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to four Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:02 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Rathbone Hospital at Rathbone Hospital Mill Lane, Liverpool; rated on November 14

    • Rated 2: McDonalds at 82 Lord Street, Liverpool; rated on December 7

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 2: Casa Pizza at 470 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on December 12

    • Rated 2: Food Land at 164 Breck Road, Liverpool; rated on December 12