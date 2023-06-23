Food hygiene ratings given to nine Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: River & Roads cafe and bistro at 176 Regent Road, Liverpool; rated on June 19
• Rated 5: Roccos Kitchen at 9 Gibraltar Row, Liverpool; rated on June 19
• Rated 5: The Royal Standard at Royal Standard Hotel Leyfield Road, Liverpool; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: Dessert Hub LTD at 2 Pembroke Place, Liverpool; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: 4 corners kitchen at Unit 13 Hanson Road Business Centre Hanson Road, Liverpool; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: Umami at 60 City Road, Liverpool; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: Pizza Cake at Cains Brewery Village Stanhope Street, Liverpool; rated on May 24
• Rated 4: Gru at 115 Lodge Lane, Liverpool; rated on April 24
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: DANNY'S LIVERPOOL LTD at 70 Muirhead Avenue East, Liverpool; rated on June 19