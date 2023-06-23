Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Food hygiene ratings given to nine Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: River & Roads cafe and bistro at 176 Regent Road, Liverpool; rated on June 19

    • Rated 5: Roccos Kitchen at 9 Gibraltar Row, Liverpool; rated on June 19

    • Rated 5: The Royal Standard at Royal Standard Hotel Leyfield Road, Liverpool; rated on June 14

    • Rated 5: Dessert Hub LTD at 2 Pembroke Place, Liverpool; rated on June 9

    • Rated 5: 4 corners kitchen at Unit 13 Hanson Road Business Centre Hanson Road, Liverpool; rated on June 7

    • Rated 5: Umami at 60 City Road, Liverpool; rated on June 7

    • Rated 5: Pizza Cake at Cains Brewery Village Stanhope Street, Liverpool; rated on May 24

    • Rated 4: Gru at 115 Lodge Lane, Liverpool; rated on April 24

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: DANNY'S LIVERPOOL LTD at 70 Muirhead Avenue East, Liverpool; rated on June 19