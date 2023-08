Food hygiene ratings given to nine Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Albert’s Schloss at Radiant House 18 - 26 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Hope Community Fridge at 30 Coleridge Street, Liverpool; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: Bounce House Inflatable Theme Park at 1 - 2 Glacier Building Harrington Road, Liverpool; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: Maranto's at 57 - 63 Lark Lane, Liverpool; rated on August 7

• Rated 5: Naughty But Nice at 7 Long Lane, Liverpool; rated on August 7

• Rated 4: No9 bar and kitchen at 1 Cherry Avenue, Liverpool; rated on July 5

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 65 Allerton Road, Liverpool; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Tesco Superstore 215 Park Road, Liverpool; rated on August 8