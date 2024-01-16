Food hygiene ratings given to nine Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Balti Massala Indian Takeaway at 130 Warbreck Moor, Liverpool; rated on December 14

• Rated 2: Flip Out Liverpool at Former 2 Clayton Square, Liverpool; rated on November 29

• Rated 1: Butty Bar at Butty Bar Parfitts Car Park Larch Lea, Liverpool; rated on December 5

• Rated 0: Baja Mexican Restaurant at 373 Edge Lane, Liverpool; rated on December 5

Takeaways

And five ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Yushan at 186 Garston Old Road, Liverpool; rated on November 29

• Rated 2: La Pecora Nera Pizzeria Grill at 85 Hale Road, Liverpool; rated on December 11

• Rated 2: Pizza Central at 118 Warbreck Moor, Liverpool; rated on December 11

• Rated 2: Royal Pizza at 46 Landford Avenue, Liverpool; rated on November 21