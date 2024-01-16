Food hygiene ratings given to nine Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Balti Massala Indian Takeaway at 130 Warbreck Moor, Liverpool; rated on December 14
• Rated 2: Flip Out Liverpool at Former 2 Clayton Square, Liverpool; rated on November 29
• Rated 1: Butty Bar at Butty Bar Parfitts Car Park Larch Lea, Liverpool; rated on December 5
• Rated 0: Baja Mexican Restaurant at 373 Edge Lane, Liverpool; rated on December 5
Takeaways
And five ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Yushan at 186 Garston Old Road, Liverpool; rated on November 29
• Rated 2: La Pecora Nera Pizzeria Grill at 85 Hale Road, Liverpool; rated on December 11
• Rated 2: Pizza Central at 118 Warbreck Moor, Liverpool; rated on December 11
• Rated 2: Royal Pizza at 46 Landford Avenue, Liverpool; rated on November 21
• Rated 1: The Little Chef at 58 Walton Vale, Liverpool; rated on December 13