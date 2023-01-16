Food hygiene ratings given to seven Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Aintree University Hospital Catering (Including Fresh, Zest, The Bistro, ED Coffee Shop, Torino, The Coffee Shop, The Retail Shop, ECC Coffee Shop, The Dining Room and The Sandwich Shop) at University Hospital Aintree Longmoor Lane, Liverpool; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Bean There Bakery at 62 Rose Lane, Liverpool; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: Mowgli at 69 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on January 9

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Rose Lane Coffee at 171 Rose Lane, Liverpool; rated on January 9

• Rated 3: Miller and Carter Steak Restaurant at Miller And Carter Steak House Atlantic Pavilion Miller And Carter Steak House Salthouse Quay, Liverpool; rated on August 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Advertisement

• Rated 5: THE OLD STANLEY ARMS at Mr Smiths 366 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on January 11

Takeaways

Advertisement

Plus one rating for a takeaway: