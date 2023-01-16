Food hygiene ratings given to seven Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Advertisement
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Aintree University Hospital Catering (Including Fresh, Zest, The Bistro, ED Coffee Shop, Torino, The Coffee Shop, The Retail Shop, ECC Coffee Shop, The Dining Room and The Sandwich Shop) at University Hospital Aintree Longmoor Lane, Liverpool; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Bean There Bakery at 62 Rose Lane, Liverpool; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: Mowgli at 69 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on January 9
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Rose Lane Coffee at 171 Rose Lane, Liverpool; rated on January 9
• Rated 3: Miller and Carter Steak Restaurant at Miller And Carter Steak House Atlantic Pavilion Miller And Carter Steak House Salthouse Quay, Liverpool; rated on August 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Advertisement
• Rated 5: THE OLD STANLEY ARMS at Mr Smiths 366 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on January 11
Takeaways
Advertisement
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Adam's Noodle House at 54 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on January 11