Food hygiene ratings given to six Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Unicorn poops at 29a Walton Vale, Liverpool; rated on July 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Jaxons Micropub at 21 Longmoor Lane, Liverpool; rated on July 5
• Rated 5: The Crown Vaults at 25 Kirkdale Road, Liverpool; rated on July 5
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Koko Burger at 107 Oakfield Road, Liverpool; rated on July 7
• Rated 5: Carlitos Pizza at 499 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on July 6
• Rated 3: Kensington Takeaway Ltd at 229 Kensington, Liverpool; rated on July 7