Food hygiene ratings given to six Liverpool establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Unicorn poops at 29a Walton Vale, Liverpool; rated on July 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Jaxons Micropub at 21 Longmoor Lane, Liverpool; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: The Crown Vaults at 25 Kirkdale Road, Liverpool; rated on July 5

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Koko Burger at 107 Oakfield Road, Liverpool; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: Carlitos Pizza at 499 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on July 6