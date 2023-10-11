Food hygiene ratings given to six Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cosmo at Unit 20 8 Manestys Lane, Liverpool; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: Phi Thai at Unit 2 7 West Derby Village, Liverpool; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: Zenn Liverpool Ltd at 49a Victoria Street, Liverpool; rated on September 26
• Rated 3: Red Sea Restaurant at 19 Lodge Lane, Liverpool; rated on September 12
• Rated 1: Baron 84 Bar and Grill at 84 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on September 12
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 2: Pizza Miami at 3 Townsend Lane, Liverpool; rated on September 12