Food hygiene ratings given to six Liverpool establishments

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 7th Dec 2023, 09:36 GMT
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Coffee Pod at Coffe Pod Natwest Stephenson Way, Liverpool; rated on November 8

    • Rated 2: Ban Di Bul Korean Restaurant at Ban Di Bul 55 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on November 8

    • Rated 2: Belzan at 371 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on November 8

    • Rated 1: Christakis at 544 - 548 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on November 8

    • Rated 1: Organico at 74 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on November 8

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 0: Lucky Flower at 105 St Domingo Road, Liverpool; rated on October 25