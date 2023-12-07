Food hygiene ratings given to six Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Coffee Pod at Coffe Pod Natwest Stephenson Way, Liverpool; rated on November 8
• Rated 2: Ban Di Bul Korean Restaurant at Ban Di Bul 55 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on November 8
• Rated 2: Belzan at 371 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on November 8
• Rated 1: Christakis at 544 - 548 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on November 8
• Rated 1: Organico at 74 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on November 8
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 0: Lucky Flower at 105 St Domingo Road, Liverpool; rated on October 25