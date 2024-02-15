Register
Food hygiene ratings given to six Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 15th Feb 2024, 10:09 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Elif Turkish BBQ Restaurant at 33 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on January 17

    • Rated 3: Bee Bees at 138 London Road, Liverpool; rated on January 17

    • Rated 1: Etci Mehmet Liverpool at 72 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on January 17

    • Rated 0: Hibiki Sushi & Ramen at 66 - 68 Renshaw Street, Liverpool; rated on January 17

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Kokoro at 77 Church Street, Liverpool; rated on January 17

    • Rated 0: Papa Pizza at 183 Scargreen Avenue, Liverpool; rated on January 17