Food hygiene ratings given to six Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Elif Turkish BBQ Restaurant at 33 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on January 17
• Rated 3: Bee Bees at 138 London Road, Liverpool; rated on January 17
• Rated 1: Etci Mehmet Liverpool at 72 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on January 17
• Rated 0: Hibiki Sushi & Ramen at 66 - 68 Renshaw Street, Liverpool; rated on January 17
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Kokoro at 77 Church Street, Liverpool; rated on January 17
• Rated 0: Papa Pizza at 183 Scargreen Avenue, Liverpool; rated on January 17