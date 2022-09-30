Food hygiene ratings given to three Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Most Popular
• Rated 4: aigburth arms at Victoria 1 Victoria Road, Liverpool; rated on September 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Advertisement
• Rated 1: The Corn Market Tavern at 2 Old Ropery, Liverpool; rated on September 1
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 0: Peppers City Takeout at 46 - 48 Mount Pleasant, Liverpool; rated on September 1