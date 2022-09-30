Food hygiene ratings given to three Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

• Rated 4: aigburth arms at Victoria 1 Victoria Road, Liverpool; rated on September 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Advertisement

• Rated 1: The Corn Market Tavern at 2 Old Ropery, Liverpool; rated on September 1

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: