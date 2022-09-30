Register
Food hygiene ratings given to three Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 30th September 2022, 9:45 am

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: aigburth arms at Victoria 1 Victoria Road, Liverpool; rated on September 1

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 1: The Corn Market Tavern at 2 Old Ropery, Liverpool; rated on September 1

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 0: Peppers City Takeout at 46 - 48 Mount Pleasant, Liverpool; rated on September 1