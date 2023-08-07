Food hygiene ratings given to three Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Polidor Bistro at 89 Lark Lane, Liverpool; rated on August 2
• Rated 5: Zizzi at Zizzi 14 Paradise Street, Liverpool; rated on July 27
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: The weight loss prep kitchen at 212 East Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on August 1