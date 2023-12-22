Food hygiene ratings given to three Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: The Little Owl Cafe at 3m Wellington Road, Liverpool; rated on November 23
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 1: Chung Ku at 367 Eaton Road, Liverpool; rated on November 23
• Rated 0: Jin Yuan at 237 Finch Lane, Liverpool; rated on November 23