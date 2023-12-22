Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to three Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 09:35 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

    • Rated 4: The Little Owl Cafe at 3m Wellington Road, Liverpool; rated on November 23

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 1: Chung Ku at 367 Eaton Road, Liverpool; rated on November 23

    • Rated 0: Jin Yuan at 237 Finch Lane, Liverpool; rated on November 23