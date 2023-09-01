Food hygiene ratings given to three Liverpool restaurants

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:14 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Gretas at 36 Fenwick Street, Liverpool; rated on August 3

    • Rated 2: Omdur cafe and takeaway at 96 Holt Road, Liverpool; rated on August 3

    • Rated 2: jidong at 89 Renshaw Street, Liverpool; rated on July 28

    It means that of Liverpool's 1,142 similar establishments with ratings, 773 (68%) have ratings of five and just 10 have zero ratings.