Food hygiene ratings given to three Liverpool restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Gretas at 36 Fenwick Street, Liverpool; rated on August 3
• Rated 2: Omdur cafe and takeaway at 96 Holt Road, Liverpool; rated on August 3
• Rated 2: jidong at 89 Renshaw Street, Liverpool; rated on July 28
It means that of Liverpool's 1,142 similar establishments with ratings, 773 (68%) have ratings of five and just 10 have zero ratings.