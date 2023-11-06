Food hygiene ratings given to three Liverpool restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Maray Dockside at 4 Britannia Pavilion Gower Street, Liverpool; rated on October 6
• Rated 2: Manifest at Street Record Watkinson Street, Liverpool; rated on October 6
• Rated 0: The Yacht Club Bar & Grill at Liverpool Marina Liverpool Marina Coburg Wharf, Liverpool; rated on October 6
It means that of Liverpool's 1,118 similar establishments with ratings, 763 (68%) have ratings of five and just 13 have zero ratings.