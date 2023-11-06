Register
Food hygiene ratings given to three Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Maray Dockside at 4 Britannia Pavilion Gower Street, Liverpool; rated on October 6

    • Rated 2: Manifest at Street Record Watkinson Street, Liverpool; rated on October 6

    • Rated 0: The Yacht Club Bar & Grill at Liverpool Marina Liverpool Marina Coburg Wharf, Liverpool; rated on October 6

    It means that of Liverpool's 1,118 similar establishments with ratings, 763 (68%) have ratings of five and just 13 have zero ratings.