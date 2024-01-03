Food hygiene ratings given to three Liverpool restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cote Bistro at 51 Paradise Street, Liverpool; rated on December 7
• Rated 2: Tai Pan at Tai Pan Restaurant W H Lung Building Blackstone Street, Liverpool; rated on November 28
• Rated 1: Organico Juice Bar & Eatery at 74 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on November 8
It means that of Liverpool's 1,123 similar establishments with ratings, 763 (68%) have ratings of five and just 11 have zero ratings.