Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to three Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:24 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Cote Bistro at 51 Paradise Street, Liverpool; rated on December 7

    • Rated 2: Tai Pan at Tai Pan Restaurant W H Lung Building Blackstone Street, Liverpool; rated on November 28

    • Rated 1: Organico Juice Bar & Eatery at 74 Bold Street, Liverpool; rated on November 8

    It means that of Liverpool's 1,123 similar establishments with ratings, 763 (68%) have ratings of five and just 11 have zero ratings.