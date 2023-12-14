Register
Food hygiene ratings given to three Liverpool takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Dec 2023, 09:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Takeaways

The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:

• Rated 5: Gui Garden at 728 Longmoor Lane, Liverpool; rated on December 12

    • Rated 5: Chong Hing at 246 Walton Road, Liverpool; rated on December 11

    • Rated 3: Smithdown Balti at 134 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on November 15

    It means that of Liverpool's 591 similar establishments with ratings, 298 (50%) have ratings of five and just 11 have zero ratings.