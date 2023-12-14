Food hygiene ratings given to three Liverpool takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Liverpool’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Takeaways
The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:
• Rated 5: Gui Garden at 728 Longmoor Lane, Liverpool; rated on December 12
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Chong Hing at 246 Walton Road, Liverpool; rated on December 11
• Rated 3: Smithdown Balti at 134 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on November 15
It means that of Liverpool's 591 similar establishments with ratings, 298 (50%) have ratings of five and just 11 have zero ratings.