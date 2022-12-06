Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
5 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Bullring Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at Bullring Bar 14 Pembroke Place, Liverpool was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 7.
Advertisement
And Mother Espresso, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Tea Factory 82 Wood Street, Liverpool was given a score of one on November 7.