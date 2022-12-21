Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
40 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Anam's Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 98 Lodge Lane, Liverpool was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 22.
And Jin Yuan, a takeaway at 237 Finch Lane, Liverpool was given a score of one on November 22.