Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
Uncle Paulies Pizza, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 128 Oakfield Road, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 21.
And The Golden Dragon, a takeaway at 113 Walton Breck Road, Liverpool was given a score of one on December 21.