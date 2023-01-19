Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Uncle Paulies Pizza, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 128 Oakfield Road, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 21.

And The Golden Dragon, a takeaway at 113 Walton Breck Road, Liverpool was given a score of one on December 21.