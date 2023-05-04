Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 4th May 2023, 09:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Columbus Quay Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Columbus Quay, Liverpool was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 5.

And Sizzle, a takeaway at 2 Long Lane, Liverpool was given a score of four on April 5.