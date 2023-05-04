Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 4th May 2023, 09:42 BST
Columbus Quay Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Columbus Quay, Liverpool was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 5.
And Sizzle, a takeaway at 2 Long Lane, Liverpool was given a score of four on April 5.