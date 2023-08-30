Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Dolphin Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 24 Speke Road, Liverpool was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 1.
And Subway, a takeaway at 208 Aigburth Road, Liverpool was given a score of four on August 1.