Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool establishments

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:44 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Dolphin Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 24 Speke Road, Liverpool was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 1.

And Subway, a takeaway at 208 Aigburth Road, Liverpool was given a score of four on August 1.