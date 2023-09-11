Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Capaldi's Bagel House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 The Arcade Rumford Street, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 11.
And Kenny's Fish & Chips, a takeaway at 210 Aigburth Road, Liverpool was given a score of one on August 11.