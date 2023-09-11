Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:49 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Capaldi's Bagel House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 The Arcade Rumford Street, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 11.

And Kenny's Fish & Chips, a takeaway at 210 Aigburth Road, Liverpool was given a score of one on August 11.