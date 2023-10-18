Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Flamin’ Chicken, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 38 Victoria Street, Liverpool was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 19.

And Good Taste, a takeaway at 187 - 189 London Road, Liverpool was also given a score of one on September 19.