Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Flamin’ Chicken, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 38 Victoria Street, Liverpool was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 19.
And Good Taste, a takeaway at 187 - 189 London Road, Liverpool was also given a score of one on September 19.