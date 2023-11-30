Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Hooters, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at New Zealand House 18 Water Street, Liverpool was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 1.
And New Sams, a takeaway at 442 Queens Drive, Liverpool was also given a score of two on November 1.