Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 30th Nov 2023, 09:43 GMT
Hooters, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at New Zealand House 18 Water Street, Liverpool was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 1.

And New Sams, a takeaway at 442 Queens Drive, Liverpool was also given a score of two on November 1.