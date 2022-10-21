Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Frankie & Bennies, at John Lennon Airport Speke Hall Avenue, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 22.
And Chamber 36 Smithdown, at 469 - 471 Smithdown Road, Liverpool was given a score of two on September 22.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,059 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 673 (64%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.