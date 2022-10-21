Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Frankie & Bennies, at John Lennon Airport Speke Hall Avenue, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 22.

And Chamber 36 Smithdown, at 469 - 471 Smithdown Road, Liverpool was given a score of two on September 22.