Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Amo's Cafe, at 9 Stuart Road, Liverpool was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 10.
And Iulius Cafe & Bar, at 223 County Road, Liverpool was also given a score of one on October 10.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,056 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 672 (64%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.