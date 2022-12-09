Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Queens Wine Bar and Bistro, at 8 Queen Avenue, Liverpool was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 10.
And LOS AMIGOS STEAKHOUSE, at 552 Aigburth Road, Liverpool was given a score of two on November 10.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,067 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 686 (64%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.