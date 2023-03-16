Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Danny's Shawarma, at 90 County Road, Liverpool was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 15.
And China Garden, at 188 Rice Lane, Liverpool was given a score of zero on February 15.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,080 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 712 (66%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.