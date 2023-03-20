Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Bold Street Coffee, at 89 Bold Street, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 17.

And Hee Kee Restaurant, at 194 London Road, Liverpool was given a score of zero on February 17.