Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:54 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Bold Street Coffee, at 89 Bold Street, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 17.

And Hee Kee Restaurant, at 194 London Road, Liverpool was given a score of zero on February 17.

It means that of Liverpool's 1,086 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 712 (66%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.