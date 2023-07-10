Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Yogee Treats, at 109 Mulberry Street, Liverpool was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 9.
And Sweet Time Bakery, at 2 Myrtle Parade, Liverpool was given a score of two on June 9.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,126 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 757 (67%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.