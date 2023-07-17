Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Onthegoliverpool, at 46d Lodge Lane, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 16.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Taj Syrian Restaurant, at 45 Lodge Lane, Liverpool was given a score of zero on June 16.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,124 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 757 (67%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.