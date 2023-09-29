Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pan American Club, at 22 Britannia Pavilion Gower Street, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 31.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Baltic Bakehouse, at 46 Bridgewater Street, Liverpool was given a score of three on August 31.
It means that of Liverpool's 1,144 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 780 (68%) have ratings of five and just 11 have zero ratings.