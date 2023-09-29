Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pan American Club, at 22 Britannia Pavilion Gower Street, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 31.

And Baltic Bakehouse, at 46 Bridgewater Street, Liverpool was given a score of three on August 31.

It means that of Liverpool's 1,144 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 780 (68%) have ratings of five and just 11 have zero ratings.