Food hygiene ratings given to two Liverpool restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Liverpool’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Pan American Club, at 22 Britannia Pavilion Gower Street, Liverpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 31.

And Baltic Bakehouse, at 46 Bridgewater Street, Liverpool was given a score of three on August 31.